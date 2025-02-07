Left Menu

Shreyas Iyer's Sudden Entry Steals the Show in India's ODI Win

Shreyas Iyer made a crucial 59-run contribution for India in their ODI win against England, following a late night call-up due to Virat Kohli's knee injury. Iyer's performance helped India chase down England's target with ease, while Yashasvi Jaiswal received his first ODI cap amid strategic lineup changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 09:58 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 09:58 IST
Shreyas Iyer (Photo: @BCCI/X) . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, Shreyas Iyer, who was initially set to be on the bench, played a pivotal role in India's victorious first ODI against England, scoring a vital 59 runs. The unexpected opportunity arose after skipper Rohit Sharma called him late at night, following Virat Kohli's withdrawal due to a knee issue.

At the toss, Rohit confirmed Kohli's absence, prompting a reshuffle in India's lineup. Yashasvi Jaiswal, receiving his ODI debut, opened the innings with Rohit, while Shubman Gill moved to the number three spot. This victory highlighted India's depth and adaptability, with Iyer's quickfire innings changing the game's dynamics after early wickets fell.

India secured the match by four wickets, thanks to significant contributions from Shubman Gill, Iyer, and Axar Patel. This win sets the tone for India's upcoming matches, although future selections remain uncertain as Kohli's fitness progresses. With the Champions Trophy on the horizon, India's evolving strategy will be closely watched.

(With inputs from agencies.)

