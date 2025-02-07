Rhythmic Gymnastics Judge Banned for Olympic Score Manipulation

In a significant ruling, the Gymnastics Ethics Foundation (GEF) has banned Evangelia Trikomiti, a Cypriot judge, for four years due to score manipulation during the European Championships. The manipulation reportedly favored gymnast Vera Tugolukova, ensuring her qualification for the Paris Olympics.

The investigation, prompted by allegations from the Polish Gymnastics Federation and others, uncovered that Trikomiti, who served as the president of the Superior Jury, had interfered with the scoring process. Consequently, European Gymnastics has been fined 8,000 euros to cover investigative costs and is contemplating an appeal against the decision.

The Cyprus Gymnastics Federation acknowledged the GEF's decision and vowed to thoroughly review the ruling. This incident reflects broader issues of improper judging within gymnastics, reminiscent of controversies at the 1966 World Championships and the 1964 Olympics.

