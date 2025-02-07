Left Menu

Afghanistan's Azmatullah Omarzai has made history as the first Afghan to win the ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year award. Omarzai's stellar performance in 2024 saw him excel with both bat and ball, inspiring future generations and affirming the competitive spirit of Afghanistan's cricket team.

Azmatullah Omarzai: Pioneering Afghan Cricket Success
Azmatullah Omarzai (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
In a historic milestone for Afghan cricket, Azmatullah Omarzai has been honored as the first player from the nation to receive the ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year award. Omarzai expressed immense joy, stating it as a proud moment for him and an inspiration for future Afghan cricketers, as reported by the ICC.

The 24-year-old all-rounder was instrumental in Afghanistan's cricketing success in 2024, playing 14 ODIs and achieving significant milestones with both bat and ball. Omarzai scored 417 runs, including an unbeaten 149* against Sri Lanka, while also taking 17 wickets, which included a standout performance against Zimbabwe.

Omarzai also praised his teammate Rashid Khan for becoming the leading wicket-taker in T20 cricket, highlighting the continued rise of Afghan cricket on the global stage. As Afghanistan readies for its inaugural ICC Champions Trophy campaign, Omarzai reflected on their teamwork and readiness to compete, showcasing a strong winning mentality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

