Accenture Rethinks DEI Strategy Amid Shifting U.S. Policies

Accenture has decided to sunset its global diversity and inclusion goals, originally set in 2017, following changes in U.S. political conditions. This move aligns with other major tech companies that have scaled back DEI initiatives amid executive orders issued by returning President Donald Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 19:04 IST
Accenture is phasing out its global diversity and inclusion goals, a decision influenced by evolving political dynamics in the United States, as revealed in an internal memo accessed by Reuters. The memo, penned by CEO Julie Sweet, indicates that diversity targets established in 2017 will be discontinued alongside specific career development programs for certain demographics.

This development aligns Accenture with tech giants such as Meta, Alphabet, and Amazon, which have also revisited their Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) strategies. These changes coincide with the return of Republican President Donald Trump, who has enacted several executive orders aimed at dismantling DEI initiatives across various sectors.

Sweet noted that Accenture will also halt participation in external diversity benchmarking surveys and reassess partnerships in the DEI domain as part of a broader talent strategy review. Despite these changes, women make up 48% of Accenture's workforce, with 30% in senior roles as per their latest report. The Financial Times was the first to break this news.

