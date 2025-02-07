Left Menu

Kate Cross Withdraws from WPL Due to Injury

England all-rounder Kate Cross has announced her withdrawal from the Women's Premier League to focus on recovering from a back injury. Cross aims to prioritize her physical and mental well-being ahead of an intense international cricket season. Her absence is a significant loss for the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 21:09 IST
Kate Cross
  • Country:
  • India

England's versatile cricketer, Kate Cross, expressed her disappointment over missing this year's Women's Premier League. She opted out of the tournament to ensure a full recovery from her back injury, which is critical before a hectic international schedule.

The Women's Premier League's third season kicks off on February 14 in Vadodara. Both Cross and Sophie Devine are absent from the Royal Challengers Bangalore lineup, with Heather Graham and Kim Garth stepping in as their replacements.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Cross articulated the complexity of her decision, emphasizing the importance of rehabbing her injury and maintaining her mental and physical health. She extended her best wishes to her team and vowed to support them from afar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

