Ireland Builds Strong Second Innings Against Zimbabwe

Ireland asserted their position with a lead of 76 runs over Zimbabwe at the culmination of the second day's play in the only test match at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. The visitors concluded the day at 83 for one, courtesy of a strong second innings performance.

Leading Ireland's charge, Captain Andy Balbirnie is set to resume the third morning on 32 not out, accompanied by Curtis Campher on 14. Peter Moor was Ireland's sole casualty in their second innings, dismissed after contributing 30 runs.

Earlier, Zimbabwe secured a slender first innings lead of seven runs, largely thanks to debutant Nick Welch's impressive 90. However, frequent wicket losses hindered their efforts, with Blessing Muzarabani providing a late surge by scoring 47 to help reach 267. Ireland's bowlers Barry McCarthy and Andy McBrine delivered crucial performances, taking 4-75 and 3-59 respectively.

