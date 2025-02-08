AB de Villiers Calls for Women's SA20 League: Game-Changer for Cricket

South African cricket legend AB de Villiers has proposed the introduction of a women's SA20 league, building on the success of the men's tournament. As the brand ambassador for SA20, de Villiers believes the league could harness the significant growth in women's cricket, inspired by recent international successes.

The former cricketer emphasized the important role SA20 plays in nurturing emerging talent, citing household names such as Dewald Brevis and Lutho Sipamla as products of the league. He stressed the value of young players learning from seasoned international colleagues, which accelerates their development.

De Villiers acknowledged the challenge of attracting more Indian players due to BCCI's regulations but remains optimistic about future participation. He praised Graeme Smith's role in transforming SA20 into a successful brand, showcasing the significance of international partnerships in the league's growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)