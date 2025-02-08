SA20 Season 3 Set for Thrilling Finale Between Sunrisers and MI Cape Town

As SA20 Season 3 gears up for a dramatic conclusion, the stage is set for Sunrisers Eastern Cape and MI Cape Town to clash in the much-anticipated final. The prestigious Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, known for its rich cricketing history, will host the climactic fixture.

Sunrisers, after a shaky start in the group stages, have surged to the final with back-to-back wins in the playoffs. In contrast, MI Cape Town, reigning supreme during the group stages, advanced to the final with a commanding victory in Qualifier 1.

The final promises a battle of strengths, pitting MI's formidable batting lineup headlined by Rassie van der Dussen against Sunrisers' potent bowling attack spearheaded by Marco Jansen. The cricket world awaits an exhilarating showdown on Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies.)