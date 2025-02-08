Left Menu

Breezy Johnson's Golden Redemption: Triumph at the Alpine World Ski Championships

Breezy Johnson clinched the women's downhill gold medal at the Alpine World Ski Championships in Saalbach, marking her first major event victory. The American skier, who returned from a 14-month ban for anti-doping failures, beat Austria's Mirjam Puchner (silver) and Czech's Ester Ledecka (bronze).

Breezy Johnson achieved a historic feat by securing the women's downhill gold for the United States at the Alpine World Ski Championships in Saalbach. Starting first, she maintained an unmatched pace.

This victory represents Johnson's first major event win after returning from a 14-month suspension due to anti-doping violations - a notable chapter in her career affected by injuries.

The competition saw Austria's Mirjam Puchner win silver and Czech's Ester Ledecka bronze, but Johnson's performance was the highlight of the event.

