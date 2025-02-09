Tragic Loss in the Boxing Ring: John Cooney's Final Fight

Irish boxer John Cooney has tragically died due to a brain injury incurred during his recent fight. The young boxer was hospitalized after his bout with Nathan Howells, which took place at Belfast's Ulster Hall, where he was stopped in the ninth round.

Doctors performed surgery on the 28-year-old Cooney, but despite their efforts, his promoter, Mark Dunlop, confirmed his passing, expressing deep sorrow over the loss on social media.

The boxing community has been shocked by the loss, with former world champion Barry McGuigan calling it a tragedy to lose such a promising and fine young athlete.

