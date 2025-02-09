Britain Triumphs in SailGP's Sydney Showdown

In a thrilling display of sailing prowess, Dylan Fletcher led Britain's team to victory in the SailGP final on Sydney Harbour, edging out Giles Scott's Canada. This success extends Britain's lead in the series standings over challenger Australia.

Australia, captained by Tom Slingsby, initially dominated with several fleet race victories. However, a pre-start penalty in the decisive shootout prevented them from recovering, paving the way for Britain to seize victory.

Spain, despite struggles, climbed into a tie for third, while New Zealand, after a shaky start, rediscovered form to finish second in two races, boosting morale for their next contest in Los Angeles.

