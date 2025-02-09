Golden Triumph for Tondaiman and Dhanda at National Games
Prithviraj Tondaiman of Tamil Nadu and Neeru Dhanda of Madhya Pradesh emerged victorious in the men's and women's trap events at the National Games. Tondaiman scored 42 in the final, while Dhanda secured gold with 43. Both displayed exceptional skill, leading their respective categories.
At the National Games, Tamil Nadu's Prithviraj Tondaiman clinched the gold medal in the men's trap event, demonstrating his shooting prowess with a score of 42. Just trailing by a point, Rajasthan's Ali Aman Elahi secured the silver while Aryanvansh Tyagi of Uttarakhand took the bronze, scoring 29 points.
Tondaiman was an integral member of the Indian squad that triumphed in the men's trap team event at the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games. The team also included skilled shooters Darius Kynan Chenai and Zoravar Singh Sandhu, marking a notable achievement in international competition.
In the women's trap competition, Neeru Dhanda from Madhya Pradesh captured the gold with an impressive tally of 43. Kirti Gupta from Delhi narrowly missed gold, finishing with a score of 42. Aashima Ahlawat from Haryana completed the podium with a score of 32, securing the bronze medal for her state.
