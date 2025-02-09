Madhevere's Unbeaten Stand Keeps Zimbabwe's Hopes Alive
Wessly Madhevere's unbeaten 61 runs have kept Zimbabwe's chances alive in their test match against Ireland. Zimbabwe needs 109 more runs while Ireland requires three more wickets. The match has been affected by rain and will resume with Zimbabwe at 183-7.
Wessly Madhevere showcased remarkable resilience with an unbeaten 61, preserving Zimbabwe's chance of victory in their solo test against Ireland at the Queens Sports Club on Sunday. With 109 runs needed and Ireland eager for three more wickets, the tension remains high as the match resumes.
Zimbabwe, hoping for a historic win, resumed play at 38-3, trailing by 254 runs. The day was marked by intermittent rains and the resolute bowling of Matthew Humphreys, who claimed four wickets for Ireland with figures of 4-41.
Madhevere formed crucial partnerships, including a 65-run stand with Brian Bennett and a 56-run collaboration with Johnathan Campbell. As play was halted by bad light, Madhevere remains Zimbabwe's beacon of hope, ready to resume alongside Newman Nyamhuri, who holds a score of five.
