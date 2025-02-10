Left Menu

NFL's High-Stakes Moves: Trades, Coaches, and Super Bowl Surprises

The NFL world is buzzing with significant developments. Deebo Samuel is exploring trade options, Randy Moss has returned to ESPN amid a cancer battle, and the New Orleans Saints are reportedly hiring Kellen Moore as head coach. Meanwhile, Super Bowl LIX features the Philadelphia Eagles against the Kansas City Chiefs in New Orleans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 00:30 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 00:30 IST
The NFL landscape witnessed a flurry of developments this week. The San Francisco 49ers have given wide receiver Deebo Samuel the green light to seek a trade, creating buzz among teams looking to enhance their rosters.

In a heartfelt update, Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy Moss has returned to the ESPN set. Despite his ongoing battle with cancer, Moss joined the crew for the 'Sunday NFL Countdown' in New Orleans, displaying resilience and dedication to the sport.

Adding to the excitement, reports have emerged that the New Orleans Saints plan to appoint Kellen Moore, former Eagles Offensive Coordinator, as their new head coach, signaling strategic changes for next season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

