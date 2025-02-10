Left Menu

Romania, Portugal Join Rugby World Cup 2027 Lineup

Romania and Portugal have qualified for the 2027 Rugby World Cup, joining Georgia and Spain after reaching the Europe Championship semi-finals. The tournament, held in Australia, will expand to include 24 teams, adding excitement and new formats to the global rugby event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 02:05 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 02:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Romania and Portugal have clinched their spots for the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia, officially joining the line-up alongside Georgia and Spain. This achievement follows their successful reach to the semi-finals of the Europe Championship.

This marks a historic moment for Spain, qualifying for the first time since 1999, while Georgia secures its place for the seventh time in a row since their debut in 2003. Portugal will make its third appearance after participating in the 2007 and 2023 tournaments in France, whereas Romania proudly notes its tenth consecutive appearance.

The upcoming World Cup will introduce a revamped format, expanding from 20 to 24 teams, with matches organized into six initial groups. As it stands, 16 teams have already secured their places, promising an exciting and diverse event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

