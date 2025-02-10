Super Bowl Highlights: From Dynasties to Stars' Triumphs

The sports world is electrified as Super Bowl LIX approaches, with the New Orleans Saints set to announce Kellen Moore as their new head coach following the Philadelphia Eagles' showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs. The game gathers high-profile attendees, including Donald Trump and Taylor Swift, promising an action-packed event.

In a nod to tradition, Anheuser-Busch is bringing back its iconic Clydesdales for a Super Bowl ad celebrating the resilience of the American spirit. The commercial comes after a controversial Bud Light campaign last year.

Elsewhere in sports, the Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo faces an All-Star break due to injury, while Saquon Barkley eyes a financial incentive pending an Eagles win. Randy Moss returns to ESPN amidst his ongoing cancer battle, offering a story of personal resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)