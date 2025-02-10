Jalen Hurts Shines as MVP in Eagles' Super Bowl Triumph
Jalen Hurts led the Philadelphia Eagles to a 40-22 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, earning his first Super Bowl MVP award. Demonstrating resilience from past experiences, Hurts threw for 221 yards and two touchdowns, contributing to the Eagles' second Super Bowl victory.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts delivered a masterful performance to secure his first Super Bowl MVP award on Sunday, leading his team to a 40-22 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in New Orleans.
Hurts, who previously exited the NFL title game two years ago amid Chiefs celebratory red and gold confetti, chose a different outcome this time at the Superdome. He threw for 221 yards and secured two touchdowns, complemented by a rushing score.
The Eagles' victory marks their second Super Bowl triumph, with Hurts playing a pivotal role, undeterred by the shift in momentum from an early interception. His leadership and skill continued to shine, ultimately guiding the Eagles to their much-celebrated win.
(With inputs from agencies.)
