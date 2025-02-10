Jalen Hurts Shines as MVP in Eagles' Super Bowl Triumph

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts delivered a masterful performance to secure his first Super Bowl MVP award on Sunday, leading his team to a 40-22 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in New Orleans.

Hurts, who previously exited the NFL title game two years ago amid Chiefs celebratory red and gold confetti, chose a different outcome this time at the Superdome. He threw for 221 yards and secured two touchdowns, complemented by a rushing score.

The Eagles' victory marks their second Super Bowl triumph, with Hurts playing a pivotal role, undeterred by the shift in momentum from an early interception. His leadership and skill continued to shine, ultimately guiding the Eagles to their much-celebrated win.

