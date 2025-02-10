Rohit Sharma's Tactical Mastery Stuns England: Manjrekar Analyzes

Former cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar shared insights into India captain Rohit Sharma's ability to perform consistently, akin to his remarkable feats in 2019. Manjrekar's comments followed Sharma's record-breaking century in the second One Day International (ODI) against England in Cuttack, which silenced his critics.

Manjrekar promptly highlighted the sheer amount of energy expended in Sharma's innings, given the rigorous demands of 50-over cricket. 'It took a lot out of him,' Manjrekar observed, emphasizing the physical toll such matches take on players. He noted Virat Kohli's stamina as a factor in his continued success, allowing him to excel by running singles and doubles.

Sharma's strategy in securing his 32nd ODI century reflected a nuanced approach, prioritizing endurance over sheer aggression. Unlike his aggressive 2019 World Cup play, Sharma paced his innings thoughtfully, achieving 119 runs off 90 deliveries. Manjrekar remains skeptical whether Sharma can replicate this feat consistently, though he acknowledges the skipper's contribution both personally and for the team.

(With inputs from agencies.)