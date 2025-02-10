Kane Williamson's Century Seals New Zealand's Crucial Victory Over South Africa
Kane Williamson's unbeaten century fueled New Zealand's six-wicket victory over South Africa in the ODI Tri-Series 2025. With a strong comeback, the Kiwis topped the standings. Despite South Africa's commendable total of 304, Williamson's incredible 133* clinched the match for New Zealand at the Gaddafi Stadium.
- Country:
- Pakistan
In a thrilling display of cricket at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Kane Williamson's unbeaten century propelled New Zealand to a commanding six-wicket victory over South Africa in the ongoing ODI Tri-Series 2025. The victory elevated the Kiwis to the top of the standings, fortified by a robust net run rate.
Opting to field, the decision by Kiwi skipper Mitchell Santner initially seemed to backfire. However, a strategic comeback led by Williamson turned the tide in New Zealand's favor. South Africa set a challenging target with Matthew Breetzke scoring a remarkable 150, supported by Wiaan Mulder's 64. Yet, New Zealand's bowling attack, led by Matt Henry and William O'Rourke, curbed their onslaught.
During New Zealand's chase, Williamson shone brightly with 133 not out, forging a formidable partnership with Devon Conway. Despite some resistance from South African bowlers, Williamson's knock ensured the Kiwis chased down the target successfully. The win underscored New Zealand's formidable form in the series.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Gaddafi Stadium Prepares for Champions Trophy Amid Readiness Concerns
PCB Denies Removal of Imran Khan's Name from Gaddafi Stadium Enclosure
Imran Khan's Legacy at Gaddafi Stadium Stands Firm
Gaddafi Stadium Transformation Completes Ahead of ICC Champions Trophy
Tri-Nation Series Kicks Off: New Zealand vs Pakistan at Revamped Gaddafi Stadium