Kane Williamson's Century Seals New Zealand's Crucial Victory Over South Africa

In a thrilling display of cricket at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Kane Williamson's unbeaten century propelled New Zealand to a commanding six-wicket victory over South Africa in the ongoing ODI Tri-Series 2025. The victory elevated the Kiwis to the top of the standings, fortified by a robust net run rate.

Opting to field, the decision by Kiwi skipper Mitchell Santner initially seemed to backfire. However, a strategic comeback led by Williamson turned the tide in New Zealand's favor. South Africa set a challenging target with Matthew Breetzke scoring a remarkable 150, supported by Wiaan Mulder's 64. Yet, New Zealand's bowling attack, led by Matt Henry and William O'Rourke, curbed their onslaught.

During New Zealand's chase, Williamson shone brightly with 133 not out, forging a formidable partnership with Devon Conway. Despite some resistance from South African bowlers, Williamson's knock ensured the Kiwis chased down the target successfully. The win underscored New Zealand's formidable form in the series.

(With inputs from agencies.)