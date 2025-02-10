Shooting Stars: Patil and Samra Dominate National Trials

In a display of impressive marksmanship, Maharashtra's Rudrankksh Patil and Punjab's Sift Kaur Samra emerged victorious in the national selection trials for Group A shooters. The trials were held at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range in Delhi, with Patil and Samra winning the men's 10m air rifle and women's 50m rifle 3 positions T2 matches, respectively, as confirmed by the NRAI.

Rudrankksh Patil, the reigning men's air rifle world champion, showcased his precision by scoring 253.3 in the finals, securing a comfortable win. Meanwhile, Sift Kaur Samra was even more formidable, registering a score of 469.8, slightly above her own world record. Punjab celebrated further success when Simranpreet Kaur Brar clinched the women's 25m pistol T1 title, outperforming Olympian Esha Singh and double Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker, who won silver and bronze.

Sift Kaur Samra's performance was dazzling, with a week full of national games golds and trial victories. She led from start to finish in the 45-shot final, ultimately leaving Olympian Shriyanka Sadangi 4.6 points behind for the silver. Despite a concluding shot of 9.9, Samra surpassed her world record score. Telangana's Surabhi Rapole took home the bronze medal.

Rudrankksh Patil continued his triumphant season after narrowly missing the Paris Olympics, securing his second trial victory in as many days. He placed second in qualification behind Assam's Hriday Hazarika but excelled in the finals, maintaining a lead throughout and winning comfortably. Smit Moradiya from Gujarat secured bronze honors.

Pushing ahead of top contenders in the women's 25m pistol T1 selection trial, Punjab's Simranpreet Kaur Brar overcame Manu Bhaker and Esha Singh. Brar, who previously secured silver at the 38th National Games, maintained her performance with a strong finish in the final series, clinching victory by a single point over Esha Singh. (ANI)

