Left Menu

Shooting Stars: Patil and Samra Dominate National Trials

Rudrankksh Patil and Sift Kaur Samra triumphed at national shooting trials, underscoring their dominance. Patil won the men's 10m air rifle, while Samra excelled in the women's 50m rifle 3 positions, surpassing her world record. Simranpreet Kaur Brar claimed victory in the women's 25m pistol T1, defeating prominent competitors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 21:39 IST
Shooting Stars: Patil and Samra Dominate National Trials
Rudrankksh Patil (Photo: NRAI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a display of impressive marksmanship, Maharashtra's Rudrankksh Patil and Punjab's Sift Kaur Samra emerged victorious in the national selection trials for Group A shooters. The trials were held at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range in Delhi, with Patil and Samra winning the men's 10m air rifle and women's 50m rifle 3 positions T2 matches, respectively, as confirmed by the NRAI.

Rudrankksh Patil, the reigning men's air rifle world champion, showcased his precision by scoring 253.3 in the finals, securing a comfortable win. Meanwhile, Sift Kaur Samra was even more formidable, registering a score of 469.8, slightly above her own world record. Punjab celebrated further success when Simranpreet Kaur Brar clinched the women's 25m pistol T1 title, outperforming Olympian Esha Singh and double Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker, who won silver and bronze.

Sift Kaur Samra's performance was dazzling, with a week full of national games golds and trial victories. She led from start to finish in the 45-shot final, ultimately leaving Olympian Shriyanka Sadangi 4.6 points behind for the silver. Despite a concluding shot of 9.9, Samra surpassed her world record score. Telangana's Surabhi Rapole took home the bronze medal.

Rudrankksh Patil continued his triumphant season after narrowly missing the Paris Olympics, securing his second trial victory in as many days. He placed second in qualification behind Assam's Hriday Hazarika but excelled in the finals, maintaining a lead throughout and winning comfortably. Smit Moradiya from Gujarat secured bronze honors.

Pushing ahead of top contenders in the women's 25m pistol T1 selection trial, Punjab's Simranpreet Kaur Brar overcame Manu Bhaker and Esha Singh. Brar, who previously secured silver at the 38th National Games, maintained her performance with a strong finish in the final series, clinching victory by a single point over Esha Singh. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
2
Bihar Legislature: A Pivotal Budget Session

Bihar Legislature: A Pivotal Budget Session

 India
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025