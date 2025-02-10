Controversy Strikes as Barcelona's Mapi Leon Accused of 'Unacceptable Action'
Spanish club Espanyol has publicly condemned Barcelona player Mapi Leon for an 'unacceptable action' after a women’s league game incident. Leon allegedly touched Espanyol's Daniela Caracas inappropriately, sparking calls for legal action and widespread social media backlash against Caracas.
Spanish club Espanyol has voiced its strong condemnation of an incident involving Barcelona player Mapi Leon during a recent women's league match.
The match video illustrates Leon apparently touching Espanyol's Daniela Caracas in an inappropriate manner as they vied for position.
Espanyol has offered legal support to Caracas and criticized online harassment she faced afterward. Barcelona emerged victorious with a 2-0 win.
