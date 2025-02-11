Left Menu

Haris Rauf Set for Comeback at Champions Trophy

Pakistani fast bowler Haris Rauf is expected to recover in time for the Champions Trophy despite being ruled out of a three-nation ODI tournament after sustaining a muscle injury. The Pakistan Cricket Board confirmed his injury is not serious, and he is undergoing rehabilitation to ensure his readiness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 11-02-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 19:37 IST
Haris Rauf Set for Comeback at Champions Trophy
Haris Rauf
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's cricket selectors remain optimistic about fast bowler Haris Rauf's recovery ahead of the Champions Trophy opener against New Zealand on February 19. Initially ruled out due to a muscle injury, Rauf has been advised to rest and skip the remaining matches of the ongoing three-nation ODI tournament.

An official close to the national team mentioned that this precautionary rest is to allow Rauf ample time for recovery. Currently, he is under the careful supervision of the team's medical staff, including the physio, strength and conditioning coach, and team doctor.

Following MRI and X-ray scans, the Pakistan Cricket Board released a statement confirming that Rauf's injury is not severe. He is expected to make a full recovery in time for the ICC Champions Trophy in Karachi, although he will miss the upcoming match against South Africa on February 12 as a precautionary measure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India in the global AI race: Misunderstood or Undervalued?

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025