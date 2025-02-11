Haris Rauf Set for Comeback at Champions Trophy

Pakistan's cricket selectors remain optimistic about fast bowler Haris Rauf's recovery ahead of the Champions Trophy opener against New Zealand on February 19. Initially ruled out due to a muscle injury, Rauf has been advised to rest and skip the remaining matches of the ongoing three-nation ODI tournament.

An official close to the national team mentioned that this precautionary rest is to allow Rauf ample time for recovery. Currently, he is under the careful supervision of the team's medical staff, including the physio, strength and conditioning coach, and team doctor.

Following MRI and X-ray scans, the Pakistan Cricket Board released a statement confirming that Rauf's injury is not severe. He is expected to make a full recovery in time for the ICC Champions Trophy in Karachi, although he will miss the upcoming match against South Africa on February 12 as a precautionary measure.

(With inputs from agencies.)