Left Menu

Bangladesh's Shohely Akhter Faces Five-Year Ban After Corruption Breach

Bangladesh cricket player Shohely Akhter received a five-year ban for violating the ICC's anti-corruption code. She admitted to approaching a player to fix a Women's T20 World Cup match. The ICC deemed the penalty fair, and Akhter agreed to the sanction, which avoids a hearing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 21:03 IST
Bangladesh's Shohely Akhter Faces Five-Year Ban After Corruption Breach

Bangladesh cricketer Shohely Akhter has been handed a five-year suspension by the International Cricket Council (ICC) after admitting to breaching the anti-corruption code. The 36-year-old was found guilty of attempting to fix a Women's T20 World Cup match against Australia in 2023 by offering a financial incentive to a player.

Akhter's approach was made through a series of voice notes sent on Facebook, which were subsequently reported to the ICC's anti-corruption unit by the contacted player. "The ICC has taken into account Akhter's cooperation, which includes her decision to accept the penalty, thus avoiding a lengthy and costly hearing," an ICC spokesperson stated.

Though Akhter has not represented Bangladesh since 2022 and did not participate in the 2023 T20 World Cup in South Africa, the ICC deemed her actions severe enough to warrant the suspension, which both they and Akhter agree is justified.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India in the global AI race: Misunderstood or Undervalued?

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025