Bangladesh's Shohely Akhter Faces Five-Year Ban After Corruption Breach

Bangladesh cricketer Shohely Akhter has been handed a five-year suspension by the International Cricket Council (ICC) after admitting to breaching the anti-corruption code. The 36-year-old was found guilty of attempting to fix a Women's T20 World Cup match against Australia in 2023 by offering a financial incentive to a player.

Akhter's approach was made through a series of voice notes sent on Facebook, which were subsequently reported to the ICC's anti-corruption unit by the contacted player. "The ICC has taken into account Akhter's cooperation, which includes her decision to accept the penalty, thus avoiding a lengthy and costly hearing," an ICC spokesperson stated.

Though Akhter has not represented Bangladesh since 2022 and did not participate in the 2023 T20 World Cup in South Africa, the ICC deemed her actions severe enough to warrant the suspension, which both they and Akhter agree is justified.

