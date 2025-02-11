Left Menu

Jasprit Bumrah's Injury Forces Key ICC Champions Trophy Lineup Changes

Jasprit Bumrah has been excluded from India's ICC Champions Trophy squad due to a back injury. Harshit Rana replaces Bumrah, while Varun Chakaravarthy joins as Yashasvi Jaiswal's substitute. The tournament's format sees India competing in Dubai, with an updated squad led by Rohit Sharma.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2025 23:46 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 23:46 IST
Jasprit Bumrah's Injury Forces Key ICC Champions Trophy Lineup Changes
Jasprit Bumrah
  • Country:
  • India

India's key fast bowler, Jasprit Bumrah, has been ruled out of the forthcoming ICC Champions Trophy following a lower back injury, the country's cricket board, BCCI, confirmed on Tuesday.

The senior men's team selection panel named Harshit Rana as Bumrah's replacement for the tournament that kicks off on February 19 in Pakistan. Additionally, Varun Chakaravarthy has been added to the squad, replacing Yashasvi Jaiswal, who was part of the initial provisional list.

Under a hybrid model, India will play all their tournament matches in Dubai. The team, captained by Rohit Sharma, includes notable players like Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, and others in a bid to clinch the title.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Pushes Arms Sales to Europe for Ukraine Aid

Trump Administration Pushes Arms Sales to Europe for Ukraine Aid

 Global
2
U.S. Resumes Global Food Aid: Chaos Amid Policy Shift

U.S. Resumes Global Food Aid: Chaos Amid Policy Shift

 Global
3
Musk's $97.4 Billion Bid Challenges OpenAI's Nonprofit Conversion

Musk's $97.4 Billion Bid Challenges OpenAI's Nonprofit Conversion

 Global
4
High-Stakes Showdown: Philippine Midterms and Family Feuds

High-Stakes Showdown: Philippine Midterms and Family Feuds

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India in the global AI race: Misunderstood or Undervalued?

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025