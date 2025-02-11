Jasprit Bumrah's Injury Forces Key ICC Champions Trophy Lineup Changes
Jasprit Bumrah has been excluded from India's ICC Champions Trophy squad due to a back injury. Harshit Rana replaces Bumrah, while Varun Chakaravarthy joins as Yashasvi Jaiswal's substitute. The tournament's format sees India competing in Dubai, with an updated squad led by Rohit Sharma.
India's key fast bowler, Jasprit Bumrah, has been ruled out of the forthcoming ICC Champions Trophy following a lower back injury, the country's cricket board, BCCI, confirmed on Tuesday.
The senior men's team selection panel named Harshit Rana as Bumrah's replacement for the tournament that kicks off on February 19 in Pakistan. Additionally, Varun Chakaravarthy has been added to the squad, replacing Yashasvi Jaiswal, who was part of the initial provisional list.
Under a hybrid model, India will play all their tournament matches in Dubai. The team, captained by Rohit Sharma, includes notable players like Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, and others in a bid to clinch the title.
