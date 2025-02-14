Ostapenko's Stunning Victory Over Swiatek at Qatar Open
Jelena Ostapenko defeated three-time defending champion Iga Swiatek in the Qatar Open semifinals, extending her unbeaten record against the Polish player. Despite Swiatek's historic 15-match winning streak at the tournament, she struggled against Ostapenko, who advanced to the finals after a dominant performance.
In a surprising turn of events at the Qatar Open, three-time defending champion Iga Swiatek was defeated by Latvian Jelena Ostapenko. Ostapenko triumphed over the Polish second seed with a decisive 6-3 6-1 victory in the semifinals on Friday, ending Swiatek's 15-match winning streak at the tournament.
Ostapenko, a former French Open champion in 2017, showed commanding form against Swiatek, further solidifying her unbeaten 5-0 record over the Polish star. With a confident start, Ostapenko quickly took control, winning the first two games, and carried this momentum to claim the match in just over an hour.
Post-match, Ostapenko expressed her confidence and elation at reaching the finals, especially after facing a challenging crowd earlier in the tournament. As Swiatek dealt with frustration, even throwing her racket in defeat, Ostapenko now prepares to face either Ekaterina Alexandrova or Amanda Anisimova in the final.
(With inputs from agencies.)
