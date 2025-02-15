Jannik Sinner's Doping Ban: Settlement Reached Amid Tennis Controversy

Jannik Sinner, the world number one in tennis, has agreed to a three-month doping suspension after reaching a settlement with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA). The resolution clears Sinner to return to the courts in time for the French Open in May.

The suspension follows a failed drug test in which Sinner tested positive for clostebol, an anabolic agent. He attributed the presence of the substance to unintentional exposure through his support team. WADA accepted that there was no intent to cheat.

Sinner's lawyer emphasized his innocence, noting the incident resulted from his entourage's negligence. Despite the setback, the Italian Tennis and Padel Federation expressed support for Sinner, and he is expected to make a comeback at the Italian Open.

(With inputs from agencies.)