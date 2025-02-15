Ederson Shatters Premier League Goalkeeper Assist Record

Manchester City's goalkeeper Ederson made history by setting a new Premier League record for the most assists made by a goalkeeper, a feat achieved during a game against Newcastle on Saturday.

The Brazilian's long ball in the 19th minute enabled Omar Marmoush to score the opening goal at the Etihad Stadium, outperforming Newcastle's Martin Dubravka.

With this, Ederson surpassed Paul Robinson's record, previously held at five assists, and marked his third assist for the current season.

