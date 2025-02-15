Left Menu

Ederson Shatters Premier League Goalkeeper Assist Record

Manchester City's Ederson set a new Premier League record by achieving his sixth goalkeeper assist during a match against Newcastle. His remarkable long ball led to Omar Marmoush's goal. Ederson has surpassed the previous record held by Paul Robinson, marking his third assist this season alone.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manchester | Updated: 15-02-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 22:06 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Manchester City's goalkeeper Ederson made history by setting a new Premier League record for the most assists made by a goalkeeper, a feat achieved during a game against Newcastle on Saturday.

The Brazilian's long ball in the 19th minute enabled Omar Marmoush to score the opening goal at the Etihad Stadium, outperforming Newcastle's Martin Dubravka.

With this, Ederson surpassed Paul Robinson's record, previously held at five assists, and marked his third assist for the current season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

