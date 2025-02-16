Amad Diallo's Blow: Injured Out of Premier League

Manchester United's winger, Amad Diallo, faces the possibility of missing the remainder of the Premier League season due to an ankle ligament injury sustained in training.

The 22-year-old Ivorian player has been one of the team's notable performers, having scored nine goals and provided seven assists, despite United's lackluster season under Ruben Amorim, which sees them positioned 13th ahead of their upcoming match against Tottenham Hotspur.

Diallo, who recently signed a new five-year contract, expressed his disappointment on Instagram, vowing to return stronger. With an injury list already including Lisandro Martinez, United's challenges intensify as they strive to climb the league table.

(With inputs from agencies.)