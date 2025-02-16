Gujarat to Stick to Winning Formula Against Kerala in Ranji Semi-Final Clash

In a much-anticipated Ranji Trophy semi-final clash, hosts Gujarat are expected to adhere to their proven strategy of overpowering opponents by compiling formidable first-innings scores. The 2016-17 titleholders advanced to this round by emphatically defeating Saurashtra in the quarter-finals.

The victory was propelled by strong performances from their middle order, particularly from Manan Hingrajia and keeper-batsman Urvil Patel. Patel, fresh from scoring 140 in his maiden first-class century, spearheaded a massive total of 511. Apart from his heroics, Jaymeet Patel contributed significantly, having been the team's top scorer this season.

Meanwhile, Kerala, captained by Sachin Baby, secured their semi-final spot with a narrow win against Jammu & Kashmir. Key contributions from players like Salman Nizar and MD Nidheesh, particularly Nisar's defining 115-run partnership, have been pivotal. Nidheesh, with his impressive bowling skills, is set to challenge the Gujarat lineup alongside the veteran Jalaj Saxena.

