Left Menu

Gujarat to Stick to Winning Formula Against Kerala in Ranji Semi-Final Clash

Hosts Gujarat aim to out-bat Kerala by sticking to their successful game plan in the Ranji Trophy semi-final. Gujarat, previous champions, rely on strong middle-order performances from Manan Hingrajia and Urvil Patel. Kerala counters with all-round strength led by MD Nidheesh and star performer Jalaj Saxena.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 16-02-2025 13:46 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 13:46 IST
Gujarat to Stick to Winning Formula Against Kerala in Ranji Semi-Final Clash
  • Country:
  • India

In a much-anticipated Ranji Trophy semi-final clash, hosts Gujarat are expected to adhere to their proven strategy of overpowering opponents by compiling formidable first-innings scores. The 2016-17 titleholders advanced to this round by emphatically defeating Saurashtra in the quarter-finals.

The victory was propelled by strong performances from their middle order, particularly from Manan Hingrajia and keeper-batsman Urvil Patel. Patel, fresh from scoring 140 in his maiden first-class century, spearheaded a massive total of 511. Apart from his heroics, Jaymeet Patel contributed significantly, having been the team's top scorer this season.

Meanwhile, Kerala, captained by Sachin Baby, secured their semi-final spot with a narrow win against Jammu & Kashmir. Key contributions from players like Salman Nizar and MD Nidheesh, particularly Nisar's defining 115-run partnership, have been pivotal. Nidheesh, with his impressive bowling skills, is set to challenge the Gujarat lineup alongside the veteran Jalaj Saxena.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025