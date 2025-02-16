Left Menu

Tim Southee Backs Black Caps' Young Bowlers

Former New Zealand fast-bowler Tim Southee expresses confidence in the new Black Caps' bowling lineup for the Champions Trophy, following promising performances in a recent tri-series in Pakistan. With seasoned bowlers like Trent Boult absent, rising stars such as Will O'Rourke are expected to take on significant roles.

Tim Southee Backs Black Caps' Young Bowlers
Former New Zealand pace ace, Tim Southee, has voiced optimism about the Black Caps' fresh bowling brigade handling the pressures of the upcoming Champions Trophy. Despite the absence of veteran players like Trent Boult, Southee is encouraged by the performances of newcomers Will O'Rourke and others in the recent Pakistan tri-series.

Southee, who retired in 2024 with an impressive 776 international scalps, believes the young bowlers are well-prepared for the international stage. He emphasizes the blend of youthful potential and veteran experience within the squad, suggesting that this mix will foster New Zealand's success in the competition.

Lauding the leadership of Kane Williamson and Mitchell Santner, Southee sees strengths not just in bowling but across all facets of the team. With a history of strong performances in ICC events, he confidently predicts the Black Caps could bring home the Champions Trophy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

