Tim Southee Backs Black Caps' Young Bowlers

Former New Zealand pace ace, Tim Southee, has voiced optimism about the Black Caps' fresh bowling brigade handling the pressures of the upcoming Champions Trophy. Despite the absence of veteran players like Trent Boult, Southee is encouraged by the performances of newcomers Will O'Rourke and others in the recent Pakistan tri-series.

Southee, who retired in 2024 with an impressive 776 international scalps, believes the young bowlers are well-prepared for the international stage. He emphasizes the blend of youthful potential and veteran experience within the squad, suggesting that this mix will foster New Zealand's success in the competition.

Lauding the leadership of Kane Williamson and Mitchell Santner, Southee sees strengths not just in bowling but across all facets of the team. With a history of strong performances in ICC events, he confidently predicts the Black Caps could bring home the Champions Trophy.

(With inputs from agencies.)