Left Menu

Tension Builds as Legends Push for Victory in Marbella

Jeev Milkha Singh struggled on day two of the Marbella Legends, recording a 1-over 73. Starting at T-12, he slipped to T-19. Simon Griffiths leads at 11-under, while Colin Montgomerie chases at 9-under. Miguel Angel Jimenez remains in contention at 8-under, closely followed by others.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Marbella | Updated: 16-02-2025 15:05 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 15:05 IST
Tension Builds as Legends Push for Victory in Marbella
Jeev Milkha Singh
  • Country:
  • Spain

Jeev Milkha Singh faced challenges during the second round of the Marbella Legends, shooting a 1-over 73. The Indian golfer, who started strong with a 68 in the opening round, fell from T-12 to T-19 as he finished 3-under across 36 holes.

Simon Griffiths leads the tournament with an 11-under following impressive rounds of 65-68. Meanwhile, Colin Montgomerie is just two shots behind the leader at 9-under, having staged a recovery with a round of 70.

Local hope Miguel Angel Jimenez, a favorite among the crowd, is three strokes off the lead at 8-under. He shares this position with Keith Horne and Lionel Alexandre, setting the stage for an exciting final day at the Aloha Golf Club.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025