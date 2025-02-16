Tension Builds as Legends Push for Victory in Marbella

Jeev Milkha Singh faced challenges during the second round of the Marbella Legends, shooting a 1-over 73. The Indian golfer, who started strong with a 68 in the opening round, fell from T-12 to T-19 as he finished 3-under across 36 holes.

Simon Griffiths leads the tournament with an 11-under following impressive rounds of 65-68. Meanwhile, Colin Montgomerie is just two shots behind the leader at 9-under, having staged a recovery with a round of 70.

Local hope Miguel Angel Jimenez, a favorite among the crowd, is three strokes off the lead at 8-under. He shares this position with Keith Horne and Lionel Alexandre, setting the stage for an exciting final day at the Aloha Golf Club.

