Left Menu

Injury Sidelines Amad Diallo in Crucial Manchester United Season

Manchester United forward Amad Diallo has suffered an ankle injury during training, sidelining him for weeks. This setback occurs at a pivotal time in the season. Diallo has been a standout player, scoring crucial goals amid a challenging season for the club, now affecting coach Ruben Amorim’s attacking options.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manchester | Updated: 16-02-2025 16:09 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 16:09 IST
Injury Sidelines Amad Diallo in Crucial Manchester United Season
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Manchester United forward Amad Diallo has suffered an ankle injury that will keep him off the field for a significant period, the club announced on Sunday. This injury, sustained during training, comes at a critical point in the season for United.

Expressing his disappointment, Diallo posted on social media, "Extremely disappointed to be writing this message in such a crucial time of the season," and vowed to "come back stronger than ever." Diallo has been instrumental this season, contributing significantly with nine goals, including a dramatic winner against Manchester City.

With this injury, United's coach Ruben Amorim faces limited attacking options after the recent loan departures of Marcus Rashford and Antony, adding to the team's challenges in maintaining their competitive edge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025