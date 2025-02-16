Injury Sidelines Amad Diallo in Crucial Manchester United Season

Manchester United forward Amad Diallo has suffered an ankle injury that will keep him off the field for a significant period, the club announced on Sunday. This injury, sustained during training, comes at a critical point in the season for United.

Expressing his disappointment, Diallo posted on social media, "Extremely disappointed to be writing this message in such a crucial time of the season," and vowed to "come back stronger than ever." Diallo has been instrumental this season, contributing significantly with nine goals, including a dramatic winner against Manchester City.

With this injury, United's coach Ruben Amorim faces limited attacking options after the recent loan departures of Marcus Rashford and Antony, adding to the team's challenges in maintaining their competitive edge.

(With inputs from agencies.)