Tragic Loss: Jockey Michael O'Sullivan Dies After Racing Accident
Irish jockey Michael O'Sullivan has passed away following a fall at Thurles Racecourse. The 24-year-old, who had achieved 90 wins in Ireland, was surrounded by his family at Cork University Hospital. His family has opted for organ donation, honoring his memory and dedication to racing.
Irish jockey Michael O'Sullivan succumbed to injuries sustained in a fall at Thurles Racecourse, the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board (IHRB) confirmed. The 24-year-old, with 90 wins to his name in Ireland, was one of three to fall during the second race on February 6.
After immediate treatment on-site, O'Sullivan was airlifted to Cork University Hospital. Sadly, he passed away early on Sunday, surrounded by his family. Chief Medical Officer of IHRB, Dr. Jennifer Pugh, praised Michael for his dedication and kindness throughout his career.
In a generous final act, O'Sullivan's family decided to donate his organs. The O'Sullivan family has requested privacy during this difficult time.
