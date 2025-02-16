Tragic Loss: Jockey Michael O'Sullivan Dies After Racing Accident

Irish jockey Michael O'Sullivan succumbed to injuries sustained in a fall at Thurles Racecourse, the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board (IHRB) confirmed. The 24-year-old, with 90 wins to his name in Ireland, was one of three to fall during the second race on February 6.

After immediate treatment on-site, O'Sullivan was airlifted to Cork University Hospital. Sadly, he passed away early on Sunday, surrounded by his family. Chief Medical Officer of IHRB, Dr. Jennifer Pugh, praised Michael for his dedication and kindness throughout his career.

In a generous final act, O'Sullivan's family decided to donate his organs. The O'Sullivan family has requested privacy during this difficult time.

(With inputs from agencies.)