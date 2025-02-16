Left Menu

Biathlon Brilliance: Thingnes Boe and Preuss Strike Gold

Norway's Johannes Thingnes Boe and Germany's Franziska Preuss claimed gold in their respective races at the IBU World Championships. Thingnes Boe won the men's 12.5km pursuit, while Preuss led the women's 10km pursuit. Both athletes showcased exceptional skill, with Boe extending his world gold record and Preuss securing her first individual title.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-02-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 20:37 IST
In a captivating display of precision and endurance, Norway's Johannes Thingnes Boe clinched his 22nd individual world gold at the IBU World Championships, triumphing in the men's 12.5km pursuit in Lenzerheide, Switzerland.

While Boe navigated the course in 32 minutes 26.9 seconds, he was closely trailed by America's Campbell Wright, who secured silver just 8.6 seconds later. Despite a couple of shooting misses and a late-race slowdown, Boe's victory extended his remarkable championship record.

Meanwhile, Franziska Preuss of Germany demonstrated impeccable form, claiming gold in the women's 10km pursuit with a flawless shooting performance. Her dominant lead was unchallenged as she finished well ahead of Sweden's Elvira Oeberg, cementing her place atop the podium.

(With inputs from agencies.)

