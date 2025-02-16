Biathlon Brilliance: Thingnes Boe and Preuss Strike Gold

In a captivating display of precision and endurance, Norway's Johannes Thingnes Boe clinched his 22nd individual world gold at the IBU World Championships, triumphing in the men's 12.5km pursuit in Lenzerheide, Switzerland.

While Boe navigated the course in 32 minutes 26.9 seconds, he was closely trailed by America's Campbell Wright, who secured silver just 8.6 seconds later. Despite a couple of shooting misses and a late-race slowdown, Boe's victory extended his remarkable championship record.

Meanwhile, Franziska Preuss of Germany demonstrated impeccable form, claiming gold in the women's 10km pursuit with a flawless shooting performance. Her dominant lead was unchallenged as she finished well ahead of Sweden's Elvira Oeberg, cementing her place atop the podium.

