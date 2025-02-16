Left Menu

India Set for Fresh Cricket Pitches at Dubai Champions Trophy

India will play their Champions Trophy league matches on fresh pitches at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, ensuring balanced conditions for batting and bowling. After extensive use for previous tournaments, unutilized pitches have been reserved for India’s matches against Bangladesh, Pakistan, and New Zealand.

India will play its Champions Trophy league matches on fresh pitches, avoiding the slow and worn-out tracks usually seen at the end of the season, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium (DICS). Matches are scheduled against Bangladesh on February 20, Pakistan on February 23, and New Zealand on March 2.

The DICS has seen significant action recently, hosting the Women's T20 World Cup, the men's U-19 Asia Cup, and the Emirates Cricket Board's popular IL T20 league. During the ILT20, fifteen matches were played, with two pitches left unused to prepare them for the Champions Trophy.

A source indicated specific instructions were given not to use these two pitches during the league to maintain their condition. This strategy aims to prevent the pitches from becoming low and slow due to overuse, promising a fair contest between batters and bowlers. Historically, Dubai pitches have favored pace bowlers, but quick-paced spinners might play a crucial role this time.

