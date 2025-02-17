Left Menu

Bengaluru Open 2025: A Decade of Premier Tennis Action

The 2025 Bengaluru Open, India's biggest international tennis event, celebrates its 10-year milestone with an upgraded ATP Challenger 125 status. Featuring top international players, the tournament promises exciting matches and significant prize money. Set at KSLTA Courts, it underscores India's growing stature in global tennis.

Stefano Napolitano, the 2024 Bengaluru Open winner. (Photo- KSLTA). Image Credit: ANI
The 2025 Bengaluru Open, marking its 10th anniversary, returns as India's premier international tennis competition. Upgraded to an ATP Challenger 125 status, this prestigious event showcases its significance both on the Indian tennis calendar and the international circuit, according to Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA).

Headlining the tournament are top stars, including world-ranked No. 128 Vit Kopriva from the Czech Republic, competing for a $200,000 prize pool and 125 ATP ranking points for the singles champion. The event, scheduled from February 24 to March 2 at KSLTA Courts in Cubbon Park, promises a thrilling lineup with a 32-player singles draw.

Fans can expect high-caliber tennis, with contenders like World No. 135 Tristan Schoolkate, Denmark's Elmer Moller, and Canada's Alexis Galarneau. Former world No. 17 Bernard Tomic adds star power. Tournament officials express satisfaction with the strong field, ensuring fans witness top-level tennis throughout the week.

