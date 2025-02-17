Left Menu

Veteran All-Rounder Mohammad Nabi Eyes Extended ODI Career

Afghan cricket veteran Mohammad Nabi plans to play fewer ODIs to foster young talent but will not retire soon, pending his fitness. Nabi celebrates past success and champions new talents ahead of Afghanistan's debut in the ICC Champions Trophy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 22:08 IST
Mohammed Nabi. (Photo- ICC website). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran Afghanistan cricketer Mohammad Nabi has hinted he will continue playing One Day Internationals, albeit in a reduced capacity, to mentor younger players. At 40, the seasoned all-rounder remains committed to representing Afghanistan as they prepare for their inaugural ICC Champions Trophy appearance.

Nabi, who played in Afghanistan's first-ever ODI match in 2009, expressed his determination to persist in international cricket if his fitness allows. Fresh from a victorious campaign in the Bangladesh Premier League with Fortune Barishal, Nabi enters the Champions Trophy with renewed confidence.

The veteran also expressed support for emerging talents like 20-year-old spinner Nangialai Kharoti. Nabi praised Afghanistan's formidable spin lineup, including the illustrious Rashid Khan, as the team gears up to face South Africa in Karachi on February 21.

(With inputs from agencies.)

