Veteran All-Rounder Mohammad Nabi Eyes Extended ODI Career

Veteran Afghanistan cricketer Mohammad Nabi has hinted he will continue playing One Day Internationals, albeit in a reduced capacity, to mentor younger players. At 40, the seasoned all-rounder remains committed to representing Afghanistan as they prepare for their inaugural ICC Champions Trophy appearance.

Nabi, who played in Afghanistan's first-ever ODI match in 2009, expressed his determination to persist in international cricket if his fitness allows. Fresh from a victorious campaign in the Bangladesh Premier League with Fortune Barishal, Nabi enters the Champions Trophy with renewed confidence.

The veteran also expressed support for emerging talents like 20-year-old spinner Nangialai Kharoti. Nabi praised Afghanistan's formidable spin lineup, including the illustrious Rashid Khan, as the team gears up to face South Africa in Karachi on February 21.

