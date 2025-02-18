Injury Woes Strike New Zealand Ahead of Champions Trophy
New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson has been ruled out of the Champions Trophy due to a foot injury, a setback for the team ahead of their opener against Pakistan. Rachin Ravindra is also doubtful, while Kyle Jamieson is set to join the squad as Ferguson's replacement.
New Zealand's preparations for the Champions Trophy have been dealt a significant blow with fast bowler Lockie Ferguson sidelined due to a foot injury. Ferguson, who was already suffering from a hamstring issue, aggravated his condition during a warm-up match against Afghanistan.
In a further setback, all-rounder Rachin Ravindra may also miss the opening match against Pakistan as he recovers from a head injury. To bolster their squad, New Zealand have called up Canterbury's Kyle Jamieson, although he will not be available for the first match.
Despite winning a recent tri-series against Pakistan, New Zealand face fitness challenges with several key players injured. Captain Mohammad Rizwan remains confident as Babar Azam will open for Pakistan, aiming for redemption after losses in previous matches against the Kiwis.
(With inputs from agencies.)
