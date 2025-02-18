Left Menu

Injury Woes Strike New Zealand Ahead of Champions Trophy

New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson has been ruled out of the Champions Trophy due to a foot injury, a setback for the team ahead of their opener against Pakistan. Rachin Ravindra is also doubtful, while Kyle Jamieson is set to join the squad as Ferguson's replacement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 16:02 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 16:02 IST
Injury Woes Strike New Zealand Ahead of Champions Trophy
Lockie Ferguson

New Zealand's preparations for the Champions Trophy have been dealt a significant blow with fast bowler Lockie Ferguson sidelined due to a foot injury. Ferguson, who was already suffering from a hamstring issue, aggravated his condition during a warm-up match against Afghanistan.

In a further setback, all-rounder Rachin Ravindra may also miss the opening match against Pakistan as he recovers from a head injury. To bolster their squad, New Zealand have called up Canterbury's Kyle Jamieson, although he will not be available for the first match.

Despite winning a recent tri-series against Pakistan, New Zealand face fitness challenges with several key players injured. Captain Mohammad Rizwan remains confident as Babar Azam will open for Pakistan, aiming for redemption after losses in previous matches against the Kiwis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025