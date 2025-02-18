Left Menu

Rivalry Revisited: George Russell and Max Verstappen’s Formula One Dynamics

George Russell and Max Verstappen remain distanced, with Russell focusing on his driving after their previous conflict. As the 2025 Formula One season approaches, Russell maintains his competitive stance. Verstappen, enjoying time away from F1, remains unconcerned, while both drivers prepare with new teammates for the impending season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 23:56 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 23:56 IST
George Russell

George Russell continues to keep his distance from Max Verstappen following their dispute at the end of last season in Abu Dhabi. The Mercedes driver stated on Tuesday that he has no intention of altering his approach to racing, putting last year's disagreements behind him as he aims for victory.

Russell admitted to reporters during a 10-team season launch in London, "I haven't spoken with him." The Briton emphasized that his focus remains on himself and the new season, despite the tensions that arose in 2024 with the Red Bull champion.

Both drivers, with new teammates for the upcoming 2025 season, are preparing to kick off the competition in Australia on March 16. While Russell looks to lead Mercedes alongside Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Verstappen, enjoying time away from the sport, aims to concentrate solely on racing success.

