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Political Battle Heats Up: Kharge vs. Yadav on Literacy Remarks

In a heated political exchange, Bihar Minister Ram Kripal Yadav criticized Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge for remarks suggesting a literacy divide between Keralam and Gujarat. The debate underscores tensions as the Keralam polls approach, with Kharge accusing BJP and LDF of consolidating power.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2026 10:34 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 10:34 IST
Political Battle Heats Up: Kharge vs. Yadav on Literacy Remarks
Bihar Minister Ram Kripal Yadav (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
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Bihar Minister Ram Kripal Yadav has strongly criticized Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge following his controversial comments drawing a distinction between the people of Keralam and those of Gujarat based on literacy. Yadav suggested that Kharge's remarks could further damage the standing of the Congress Party, warning of deteriorating conditions.

During a rally, Kharge targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Keralam Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, accusing them of exploiting illiterate populations in Gujarat while claiming they can't deceive the educated populace of Keralam. He insisted that BJP and Left Democratic Front leaders have been misleading the state electorate with centralized power agendas.

Kharge also alleged covert cooperation between the BJP and CPI(M) to prevent Congress from gaining power in Keralam, comparing Pinarayi Vijayan to Modi in their leadership styles. With the state set to vote on April 9, the political atmosphere is intensifying as accusations fly ahead of the poll results announcement on May 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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