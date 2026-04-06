Left Menu

Tim David's Late Burst Powers RCB Over CSK in IPL Clash

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Tim David delivered a stunning 25-ball 70* in the final overs, leading RCB to a 43-run victory over Chennai Super Kings. CSK head coach Stephen Fleming highlighted David's surge as the turning point, expressing regret over missed opportunities and lack of execution in closing stages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2026 10:31 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 10:31 IST
Tim David's Late Burst Powers RCB Over CSK in IPL Clash
Tim David. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a thrilling IPL 2026 encounter, Royal Challengers Bengaluru secured a commanding 43-run victory over Chennai Super Kings, driven by an explosive innings from Tim David at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. His 25-ball 70 not out, packed with three fours and eight sixes, was pivotal in shifting the game's momentum in RCB's favor.

Stephen Fleming, head coach of the Chennai Super Kings, pinpointed David's electrifying performance in the final five overs as the decisive turning point that led to RCB's triumph. While CSK faced struggles in capitalizing on their initial position, they failed to counter RCB's onslaught, despite solid efforts from Sarfaraz Khan and others.

Devdutt Padikkal and skipper Rajat Patidar also played crucial roles in helping RCB amass 250/3. CSK, chasing a daunting target, were unable to withstand the pressure, finishing at 207/10. The victory lifted RCB to the top of the standings, while CSK languishes at the bottom with three consecutive losses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Gears Up for Billie Jean King Cup Challenge Amid Key Withdrawals

India Gears Up for Billie Jean King Cup Challenge Amid Key Withdrawals

 India
2
Bomb Threat Strikes Chandigarh Schools: Safety Protocols Activated

Bomb Threat Strikes Chandigarh Schools: Safety Protocols Activated

 India
3
Germany's New Military Service Law: A Controversial Clause

Germany's New Military Service Law: A Controversial Clause

 Global
4
Cross Identity Offers VISHWAAS AI Platform Free to Boost DPDP Act Compliance

Cross Identity Offers VISHWAAS AI Platform Free to Boost DPDP Act Compliance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China’s Biodiversity Challenge: Turning Protected Land into Real Conservation Gains

How Corporate Venture Capital Is Redefining Innovation in Global Start-up Ecosystems

Navigating Welfare Maze: How Malaysia’s Poor Struggle to Access Social Support

Rethinking Climate Action by Empowering Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026