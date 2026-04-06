Tim David's Late Burst Powers RCB Over CSK in IPL Clash

In a thrilling IPL 2026 encounter, Royal Challengers Bengaluru secured a commanding 43-run victory over Chennai Super Kings, driven by an explosive innings from Tim David at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. His 25-ball 70 not out, packed with three fours and eight sixes, was pivotal in shifting the game's momentum in RCB's favor.

Stephen Fleming, head coach of the Chennai Super Kings, pinpointed David's electrifying performance in the final five overs as the decisive turning point that led to RCB's triumph. While CSK faced struggles in capitalizing on their initial position, they failed to counter RCB's onslaught, despite solid efforts from Sarfaraz Khan and others.

Devdutt Padikkal and skipper Rajat Patidar also played crucial roles in helping RCB amass 250/3. CSK, chasing a daunting target, were unable to withstand the pressure, finishing at 207/10. The victory lifted RCB to the top of the standings, while CSK languishes at the bottom with three consecutive losses.

(With inputs from agencies.)