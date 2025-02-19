Justice Prevails: Rape Charges Against French Rugby Players Dismissed

An Argentine appeal court has confirmed the dismissal of aggravated rape charges against French rugby players Hugo Auradou and Oscar Jegou. The ruling indicated that the plaintiff's account was not supported by the evidence.

Key evidence such as video, testimonies, and expert reports refuted the plaintiff's claims, ultimately leading to the case's dismissal. Auradou and Jegou faced accusations in Argentina's Mendoza province but always claimed the events were consensual.

The players are part of France's rugby squad, having played in the Six Nations tournament. The case's resolution marks a significant judicial conclusion, affirming their innocence.

