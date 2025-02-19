Left Menu

Justice Prevails: Rape Charges Against French Rugby Players Dismissed

An Argentine court has dismissed rape charges against French rugby players Hugo Auradou and Oscar Jegou, citing insufficient evidence. Video, testimonies, and expert reports contradicted the plaintiff's claims. The case, involving accusations from a 39-year-old woman, has been ongoing since July. Both players maintained their innocence throughout.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 01:50 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 01:50 IST
An Argentine appeal court has confirmed the dismissal of aggravated rape charges against French rugby players Hugo Auradou and Oscar Jegou. The ruling indicated that the plaintiff's account was not supported by the evidence.

Key evidence such as video, testimonies, and expert reports refuted the plaintiff's claims, ultimately leading to the case's dismissal. Auradou and Jegou faced accusations in Argentina's Mendoza province but always claimed the events were consensual.

The players are part of France's rugby squad, having played in the Six Nations tournament. The case's resolution marks a significant judicial conclusion, affirming their innocence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

