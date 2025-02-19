Pakistan vs. New Zealand: Champs Take Lead in ICC Opener

Pakistan, the defending champions, won the toss and elected to bowl first in the highly anticipated ICC Champions Trophy opener against New Zealand on Wednesday.

This notable event marks the first time in nearly 30 years that Pakistan is hosting a major international cricket tournament.

The teams were met with excitement, featuring notable players such as Pakistan's Babar Azam and New Zealand's Kane Williamson leading their squads in this eight-nation showdown.

