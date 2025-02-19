Left Menu

Pakistan vs. New Zealand: Champs Take Lead in ICC Opener

The Champions Trophy sees Pakistan, defending titleholders, choose to bowl first against New Zealand in the tournament opener. This marks a significant event as Pakistan hosts its first major global cricket tournament in nearly three decades.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 19-02-2025 14:21 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 14:14 IST
Pakistan, the defending champions, won the toss and elected to bowl first in the highly anticipated ICC Champions Trophy opener against New Zealand on Wednesday.

This notable event marks the first time in nearly 30 years that Pakistan is hosting a major international cricket tournament.

The teams were met with excitement, featuring notable players such as Pakistan's Babar Azam and New Zealand's Kane Williamson leading their squads in this eight-nation showdown.

