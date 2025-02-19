Left Menu

West Indies All-Rounder Chinelle Henry Primed for WPL Debut

With Alyssa Healy out due to injury, Chinelle Henry steps in for her Women's Premier League debut with UP Warriorz. Having impressed on her maiden tour of India, Henry aims to shine in the WPL and brings valuable experience to boost the West Indies team for future global contests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 14:22 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 14:22 IST
West Indies All-Rounder Chinelle Henry Primed for WPL Debut
Chinelle Henry. (Photo: cricket.com.au). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chinelle Henry, the dynamic West Indies all-rounder, is set to make a significant impact in the Women's Premier League (WPL) as she debuts for UP Warriorz, stepping in for the injured Alyssa Healy. Her recent performances, particularly during her tour of India, showcase her prowess as a middle-order batter and bowler eager to seize this opportunity.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo's Powerplay podcast, Henry expressed her excitement and acknowledged the challenges ahead, emphasizing the importance of this experience for her future in global franchise cricket. With aspirations to expand her presence in such leagues, she aims to echo the success of fellow West Indian cricketers like Hayley Matthews and Stafanie Taylor.

Beyond her personal ambitions, Henry looks to leverage this experience to benefit the West Indies team as they gear up for crucial tournaments, including the 50-over World Cup qualifiers and their historic Test match against Australia in 2026. Her debut in the WPL also sets the stage for a fiercely contested series against England, adding a further test to her growing career.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025