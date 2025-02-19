West Indies All-Rounder Chinelle Henry Primed for WPL Debut
With Alyssa Healy out due to injury, Chinelle Henry steps in for her Women's Premier League debut with UP Warriorz. Having impressed on her maiden tour of India, Henry aims to shine in the WPL and brings valuable experience to boost the West Indies team for future global contests.
Chinelle Henry, the dynamic West Indies all-rounder, is set to make a significant impact in the Women's Premier League (WPL) as she debuts for UP Warriorz, stepping in for the injured Alyssa Healy. Her recent performances, particularly during her tour of India, showcase her prowess as a middle-order batter and bowler eager to seize this opportunity.
Speaking to ESPNcricinfo's Powerplay podcast, Henry expressed her excitement and acknowledged the challenges ahead, emphasizing the importance of this experience for her future in global franchise cricket. With aspirations to expand her presence in such leagues, she aims to echo the success of fellow West Indian cricketers like Hayley Matthews and Stafanie Taylor.
Beyond her personal ambitions, Henry looks to leverage this experience to benefit the West Indies team as they gear up for crucial tournaments, including the 50-over World Cup qualifiers and their historic Test match against Australia in 2026. Her debut in the WPL also sets the stage for a fiercely contested series against England, adding a further test to her growing career.
