Para-Athletic Stars Shine at National Championship in Chennai

The National Paralympic Athletics Championship in Chennai featured 1,476 para-athletes from 30 states. Highlights included Deepthi Jeevanji's victory in the women's 400m T20, and Soman Rana's win in the men's F57 shot put. The event celebrated resilience and excellence in Indian para-athletics.

Para-Athletic Stars Shine at National Championship in Chennai
Deepthi Jeevanji (Photo: @narendramodi/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai recently hosted the National Paralympic Athletics Championship, organized by the Tamil Nadu Sports Development Authority and the Tamil Nadu Paralympic Sports Association. With participation from 1,476 para-athletes across 30 states and union territories competing in 155 events, the event was a remarkable display of talent and resilience.

Among the notable performances was Paris Paralympics bronze medallist Deepthi Jeevanji, who dominated the women's 400m T20 category, securing gold with a remarkable time of 57.85 seconds. Meanwhile, in the men's F57 shot put event, national record holder Soman Rana astounded spectators by defeating Paris Paralympics gold medallist Hokato Sema, winning gold with a throw of 14.42m.

The competition continued to highlight outstanding achievements, with Vikas from Haryana excelling in the men's long jump T45/T46/T47 finals, and Ravi Kumar Meena from Rajasthan clinching victory in the men's T20 400m final. As the championship unfolded with remarkable displays of excellence, it underscored the triumph of the human spirit in sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

