Kohli's Heroics Lead India to Semifinal Glory Over Pakistan

Virat Kohli once again demonstrated his dominance over Pakistan in ICC tournaments with an impressive unbeaten century, leading India to a decisive six-wicket victory. The win not only showcased India's cricketing prowess but also solidified their position at the top of Group A in the Champions Trophy.

Kohli's knock, which took 111 balls and included seven boundaries, was a testament to his resilience, overcoming recent struggles to reach 14,000 ODI runs faster than anyone before. Despite formidable opposition from Pakistan's bowling attack, including Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf, Kohli remained unperturbed, tactfully tackling leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed when necessary.

India's win was bolstered by key performances from Shreyas Iyer, who scored 56 off 67 balls, and Shubman Gill's 46, while Indian bowlers delivered precision to curtail Pakistan to 241, aided by Kuldeep Yadav's three-wicket haul. The match highlighted India's strategic gameplay, overshadowing Pakistan's effort and virtually ensuring India's progression to the semifinals.

(With inputs from agencies.)