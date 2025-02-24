Left Menu

New Zealand's Stellar Performance Against Bangladesh

New Zealand posted a score of 240/5 in 46.1 overs with standout performances from Rachin Ravindra, scoring 112, and Tom Latham, who contributed 55 runs. Bangladesh's bowling highlights included wickets by Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, and Nahid Rana.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rawalpindi | Updated: 24-02-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 22:26 IST
New Zealand delivered a commendable batting performance against Bangladesh, finishing with a total score of 240/5 over 46.1 overs. A masterful century by Rachin Ravindra, scoring 112 runs, and a strong 55 by Tom Latham were the innings' highlights.

Bangladesh's bowlers had varied success, with Taskin Ahmed striking early to dismiss Will Young, while Mustafizur Rahman and Nahid Rana managed to claim crucial wickets of Devon Conway and Kane Williamson, respectively. Rishad Hossain also chipped in to catch Rachin Ravindra.

The innings concluded with Glenn Phillips and Michael Bracewell both remaining not out, solidifying a resilient batting display. The match witnessed notable bowling efforts accompanied by strategic field placements by Bangladesh.

