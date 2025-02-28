Epic Clash: Real Madrid vs Barcelona Legends Set to Ignite India

In what promises to be a monumental occasion for Indian football, the renowned legends of Real Madrid and FC Barcelona are set to clash at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on April 6, 2025. The Sports Front has announced this 'Legends Faceoff,' offering Indian fans an unprecedented opportunity to watch football royalty live.

This match is not simply a sporting event; it is a celebration of football's storied history and the iconic rivalry between two legendary clubs. John Zaidi, CEO of The Sports Front, cited the passionate support of Indian football fans, emphasizing the event's potential to solidify India's status as a premier destination for international sports.

Anirudh Poddar, COO of The Sports Front, noted the historic nature of the Real Madrid vs Barcelona rivalry, dating back to 1902, and how this event marks a significant step in promoting India on a global stage. Fans can secure tickets via the District app by Zomato, with exclusive pre-sales available through HSBC starting March 2, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)