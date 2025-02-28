Left Menu

Jos Buttler Steps Down Amidst England's ICC Challenges

Jos Buttler has resigned as England's limited-overs captain following a group stage exit from the ICC Champions Trophy. The decision comes after consecutive losses to Australia and Afghanistan. Buttler's tenure saw England win a T20 World Cup in 2022, but subsequent performances have declined.

Updated: 28-02-2025 19:36 IST
Jos Buttler, the wicketkeeper-batter for England, announced his resignation as the team's limited-overs captain on Friday. This comes in the wake of England's early exit from the ICC Champions Trophy.

The team suffered an initial setback with a five-wicket defeat against rivals Australia, followed by an eight-run loss to Afghanistan, who are making their debut in the tournament.

Buttler, who succeeded Eoin Morgan in June 2022, led England to a historic T20 World Cup victory, but has faced criticism following 22 losses in 34 One-Day Internationals. The decline in the team's form has been evident, with England failing to defend their titles in both T20 and ODI World Cups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

