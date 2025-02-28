Curry's Stellar Performance and Other Sports Highlights

NBA legend Stephen Curry delivered an impressive performance, scoring 56 points in the Golden State Warriors' victory over the Orlando Magic. This outstanding game saw Curry make 12 three-pointers, contributing to the Warriors' ongoing winning streak.

In the NHL, the Nashville Predators snapped the Winnipeg Jets' 11-game winning streak with a tight 2-1 victory highlighted by Filip Forsberg and Tommy Novak's goals, along with crucial saves from Juuse Saros.

Other sports news includes Gregg Popovich's announcement that he won't return to the Spurs this season, updates on CF Montreal's signing of Emil Gazdov, NBA movement rumors around Matthew Stafford, and notable achievements in golfing and soccer events.

